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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
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Karisma Kapoor shares shocking reason top actors rejected 'Dil To Pagal Hai' role

Karisma Kapoor starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the hit film, 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Karisma Kapoor shares shocking reason top actors rejected Dil To Pagal Hai role
Karisma Kapoor shares shocking reason top actors rejected 'Dil To Pagal Hai' role

Karisma Kapoor has made a shocking confession about the 1997 hit Dil To Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and herself in key roles.

Speaking to India Today, Karisma revealed that several big names in Bollywood refused to play her role in the cult classic as they did not want to "compete" against Madhuri.

"When 'Dil To Pagal Hai' was being made, no actress wanted to do the role opposite Madhuri," said the 51-year-old.

She added, "Nobody wanted to dance with her and compete with her in a dance face-off."


Discussing her character Nisha, Karisma said, "I think cinema changed with Nisha's character. She was a heroine, but not the conventional one. She was the one with whom the hero did not love. He was rejected her, and the audience could actually see her pain."

"I found that very different and very challenging. Even today, I get goosebumps thinking about it because, normally, the hero is supposed to love the heroine," noted the Andaz Apna Apna star.

For the unversed, Dil To Pagal Hai, helmed by Yash Chopra and released in 1997, follows the love lives of musical troupe members, where two dancers get involved in a messy love triangle with their choreographer.

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