Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2'?

Alia Bhatt has reportedly joined Kalki 2, dominating Deepika Padukone.
According to the insiders, the Heart of Stone star has been signed up for the highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.
The discussion began after reports emerged that Alia Bhatt had allegedly joined the film’s production schedule in Hyderabad, where portions of the sequel are currently being filmed.
Later the reports quickly spread across social media and entertainment platforms, prompting questions about whether Alia Bhatt is replacing Deepika Padukone in the Prabhas-led franchise.
Fans' reaction:
One user sarcastically noted, "NO, Alia Bhatt doesn't suit well AT ALL. I thought that Sai Pallavi was confirmed long back."
"Better than expressionless Deepika," another slammed the Bajirao Mastani actress.
While a third said, "Once a movie becomes a hit, she wants to be seen in the director's next movie or the sequel of the movie that opportunistic parasite she is."
It has also been reported that Alia will be introduced as a completely new character who could have a major impact on the storyline moving forward.
Alia Bhatt's upcoming film:
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in an action-thriller film, Alpha, which is expected to be released on July 10th, 2026.
The upcoming film also starred Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles.