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Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal reunite for grand 'Love & War' song shoot

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love & War' is set to resume filming on June 18

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal reunite for grand Love & War song shoot
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal reunite for grand 'Love & War' song shoot

The cast of Love & War is reportedly preparing for a large-scale song sequence at Royal Palms, with the grand shoot set to feature around 200 dancers, according to reports.\

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War is set to resume filming on June 18 after a brief production break.

The next schedule will reunite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for one of the film’s most ambitious sequences yet.

According to Mid-Day, the next shooting schedule will centre on a grand, large-scale song sequence.

The song will be shot across several days on a custom-designed set, with extensive prep work on choreography, costumes and design already in progress.

A production insider told the publication, “It's being designed as a spectacle. It was originally to kick off on June 8, but is now starting on the 18th at Royal Palms.”

The source further revealed, “The choreography, costumes, and production design have been in preparation for weeks. The scale is enormous, even by Bhansali standards. Every frame has been meticulously storyboarded, which is why the shoot was pushed by two weeks.”

Earlier reports suggested scheduling issues for the remaining portions of Love & War, especially the climax, due to the lead cast’s busy calendars, but the latest schedule signals the start of the final phase.

Once filming wraps, the project will move into an extensive post-production stage, with release plans pushed beyond earlier targets like Christmas 2025, Eid 2026 and August 2026 to allow more time for VFX work.


Love & War is now believed to be targeting a theatrical release in January 2027, possibly around the Republic Day holiday period.

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