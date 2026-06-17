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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 49 minutes ago
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Badshah reunites with Reet Talwar after six years for special new song

The 'Let's Nacho' hitmaker drops new song, 'Tum Yun Mile' with Reet Talwar after six years

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 49 minutes ago
Badshah reunites with Reet Talwar after six years for special new song
Badshah reunites with Reet Talwar after six years for special new song  

Badshah has surprised fans with a brand-new rendition!

The popular Indian rapper and singer collaborated with aspiring singer Reet Talwar for a song that he has been working on for six years. 

On Wednesday, June 17, Badshah turned to his Instagram account to celebrate his new song, Tum Yun Mile Ho.

The Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai crooner also shared a glimpse of his music video with a brief message, writing, "It took us 6 years to get back together to give you the next one." 

"Back in 2020, I came across the rawness of @reettalwar and put her on a song called Awara, a rather unassuming song that y’all loved a little too much. We are back after 6 years to give you a ballad that both of us believed to be worthy of coming back together," Badshah added.

Furthermore, he discussed explaining, "Tum Yun Mile Ho describes how the universe has a strange way of putting people in your life. Least expected, serendipitously. 11:11. To all the believers out there." 

Just a few before announcing his new song with Reet Talwar, Badshah was trolled after he teased a possible collaboration with Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir.

The Soulmate hitmaker released a cryptic post with a mystery girl, which several fans assumed was Mere Humsafar, an actress.

Now, Badshah has cleared the air as the mystery girl turned out to be Reet Talwar.   

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