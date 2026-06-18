Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar to join forces for first-ever film collab in two-part historical epic

Salman Khan is potentially teaming up with Farhan Akhtar for an exciting run for his future projects.
After signing an action-comedy with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the Bollywood superstar is now reportedly exploring another major project.
As reported by Pinkvilla, Salman is in talks with Farhan for a large-scale historical action drama, which could mark their first collaboration.
A source close to the matter said, "Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar have been meeting regularly over the last month and discussing a potential collaboration. Salman has loved what he has heard so far and has shown keen interest in the project."
The insider said that the development is still in the early stages; however, both Salman and Farhan are excited about the opportunity to work together for the first time.
Moreover, the film is reportedly designed as a grand period action drama based on one of the most celebrated figures in Indian history.
"It is a massive period action drama mounted on a grand scale. The idea is to tell the story across 2 films," revealed the source.
The project is expected to be produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and if everything goes to plan, the untitled project will kick off production in the summer of 2027.