Sara Ali Khan creates stir after meeting THIS Hollywood celebrity at Royal Ascot

Sara Ali Khan has sparked a wave of excitement after meeting Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot, with fans reacting strongly to the unexpected “Pataudi princess x Superman” crossover moment.
The Love Aj Kal starlet and the Enola Holmes actor made a surprising crossover at the Royal Ascot this year.
Soon after Sara and the official page of Longlines dropped pictures from the social and sporting event, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the reunion.
Sara posted pictures from the Royal Ascot, writing, “A royal affair with @longines.”
The Atrangi Re starlet is seen in an ivory skirt suit styled with a dainty fascinator, accessorised with a matching clasp purse.
The event has already made waves, as King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales, Catherine, were among those who attended the iconic horse racing event in Berkshire, England.
Fans flocked to the comment section to express their love as one user noted, “Beautiful Pataudi Princess.”
Another wrote, “Fitting for my Princess.”
One shocked fan wrote, “Is that…Henry Cavill???”
While the fourth remarked, “Looking Royal Indeed.”
To note, Sara last appeared in the 2025 films Sky Force and Metro... In Dino, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh Do this year, and will next be seen in Udta Teer alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.