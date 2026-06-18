Atif Aslam announces first studio album after 18 years: Title, release date

The wait for Atif Aslam's full studio album is over!
Atif has reportedly delighted crowd of his London concert earlier this week with the announcement of his first ever full-length album in 18 years.
While performing at the London's famous O2 Arena, the Aadat hitmaker reflected on his early career days noting, "Many years ago, there was a boy from Lahore. The way most people make do on pocket money, he couldn’t, because his friends were too important for him."
"But those many friends, they made many sacrifices for him. They’d give him their lunch, they’d give him a ride to college," he added.
Emotional Atif then asked the crowd, "Who knew that boy would be in London’s O2 Arena 20 years later?"
After dedicated one of his hit Coke Studio anthems Jal Pari to the fans gathered in the Arena, Atif announced his fourth Studio album - his first since the release of Meri Kahani in 2008.
The Woh Lamhe crooner did not reveal the name of his upcoming album.
When will Atif Aslam new album release?
As per Dawn's report, Atif will release his new album in August, 2026.