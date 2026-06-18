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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Kareena Kapoor announces release date for new film ‘Daayra, drops sneak peeks

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan-led ‘Daayra’ gets official release date

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor announces release date for new film ‘Daayra, drops sneak peeks
Kareena Kapoor announces release date for new film ‘Daayra, drops sneak peeks

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up to make a major onscreen return.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 18, the 45-year-old Indian actress sparked a frenzy among fans by sharing “raw and unseen” behind the scenes glimpses from her upcoming investigative crime-drama thriller film, Daayra.

In the post, the Jab We Met star also announced the release date for the highly anticipated movie, noting that it will hit the big screens on September 18, 2026.

“This one is for the books… Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA. #Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September,” she captioned.

She also reshared the post on her Stories, praising the movie’s director Meghna Gulzar by writing, “Under the master direction of @meghnagulzar.”

The video montage showed “sneak peeks” from the filming of the thrilling movie, along with some glimpses of chilling scenes.

Fans’ reactions:

“Meghna Gulzar, Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj... The names are enough to bring me to the cinema!!” commented one.

Another noted, “Looks awesome can’t wait to see u on screen.”

A third stated, “Definitely watching this one.”

Daayra plot:

Inspired by true events, Daayra is “a gripping investigative narrative that explores how a diabolical act creates polarizing reactions throughout society, fracturing opinions and challenging viewers to seek truth beyond easy answers,” as per IMDb.

Daayra cast:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studio, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Daayra release date:

Daayra is set to release worldwide on September 18, 2026.

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