Did Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their anniversary with Taylor Swift?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marked their fifth wedding anniversary with a glamorous celebration, sparking fan speculation that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were among the guests after photos from the event surfaced online.
The Just a Girl singer took to Instagram on July 20 to share a reel of herself and Blake Shelton dressed up for a romantic date night.
“5 year wedding anniversary date night with my forever @blakeshelton gx,” she captioned the post, set to her 2004 hit Luxurious.
In a shared clip, Stefani joked that Blake Shelton "won't let me take any pictures of him" as she showed off her Yara Shoemaker dress.
The clip ended with the couple riding in a vehicle at night, where Shelton sang Montell Jordan's This Is How We Do It to the camera.
The post fuelled speculation that Stefani and Shelton were in New York City, with viewers pointing to a suit bag bearing the words "Blake NYC."
“Looks like y’all went to a certain wedding,” one person wrote.
“Because the wedding fell on their anniversary. What a fun date that would have been!!” another said in response.
“Happy Anniversary! Is that New York…??? Did we go to a wedding for the wedding anniversary???,” the third person commented.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding, which was officiated by Adam Sandler and had an estimated 1,000 guests, had a strict no-phones policy, but the couple has been linked to Stefani and Shelton in the past.
Blake Shelton compared his relationship with Gwen Stefani to Travis Kelce's romance
To note, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on The Voice in 2014, before tying the knot in 2021.
During a 2024 interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Shelton compared his relationship with Gwen Stefani to Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift, praising the NFL star's charisma and commanding presence.