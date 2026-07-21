Colman Domingo, Robert O'Hara team up for new Tiana live-action project

The project centred on Tiana is gaining momentum, with reports that Colman Domingo and Robert O'Hara are in talks to write an original live-action film exploring the beloved Disney princess.
As reported by Deadline, the Emmy nominated American actor and playwright is reportedly set to co-write an original live-action film about Princess Tiana, inspired by Disney's 2009 animated movie The Princess and the Frog.
The sources shared that the two-time Oscar nominee will co-pen the feature with 2020 Tony-nominated Slave Play director Robert O’Hara.
John Musker and Ron Clements directed The Princess and the Frog, Disney's last hand-drawn animated feature, released in 2009.
Set against the backdrop of 1920s New Orleans, the film follows Tiana, voiced by Anika Noni Rose, as she pursues her dream of owning a restaurant.
The story follows Tiana as she tries to break the curse that turned Prince Naveen into a frog at the hands of the evil Dr. Facilier.
When Tiana is caught in the same curse, she and Prince Naveen must work together to regain their human forms.
The soundtrack was composed by Oscar-winning songwriter Randy Newman, with "Almost There" emerging as one of the film's most memorable songs.
It is reported that Domingo and O’Hara’s take is being billed as a spinoff of the animated feature rather than a full-on adaptation, a la Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast project that’s in the works, Gaston.
The Princess and the Frog grossed $267 million worldwide and received Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature, as well as for the songs Almost There and Down in New Orleans.
The studio's live-action slate also includes Tangled, Stepsisters, Lilo & Stitch 2, and Impossible Creatures, based on Katherine Rundell's fantasy series.
Also in development are Stepsisters, a Cinderella spinoff directed by Akiva Schaffer, Lilo & Stitch 2 from Chris Sanders, and Impossible Creatures, based on Katherine Rundell's fantasy novels.