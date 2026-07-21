Jelly Roll's daughter teases 'real story' behind Bunnie Xo divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been thrust into fresh speculation after the singer's daughter hinted at a shocking reason behind the couple's split.
Bailee Ann DeFord insisted fans do not know the full story behind her father's reported split from Bunnie Xo.
During a heated TikTok livestream, the 18-year-old defended the Save Me singer and urged critics to stop attacking him.
“Get the f–k out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s–t. I don’t care,” she said. “I don’t want to talk about it.”
DeFord dismissed cheating rumours and claimed the true cause of the reported split would shock fans.
“Y’all have no f–king idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just f–king wait,” she shared.
DeFord mentioned, “Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f–king crumble the day that I open my mouth.”
She added, “It’s not a difference in f–king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f–king even. I’m for real so done.”
DeFord begged for “compassion” amid the onslaught of “hate” she said she’d been receiving.
“I will never forget those of you that have showed me empathy when I’m seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much,” she shared.
“And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first. I understand & respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn’t have to mean we throw away our human decency.”
The TikTok livestream follows an earlier post in which DeFord condemned online speculation, urging people to respect her family's privacy.
“Worry ’bout your house — not mine,” she clapped back, adding, “I’m not speaking on it — yet.”
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo divorce
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo ended their marriage in July 2026, agreeing to an amicable divorce settlement that divided their assets.
Both have maintained they remain on good terms and that infidelity played no role in the split.