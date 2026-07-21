Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jelly Roll's daughter teases 'real story' behind Bunnie Xo divorce

Bailee Ann DeFord insisted fans do not know the full story behind her father's reported split from Bunnie Xo

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Jelly Rolls daughter teases real story behind Bunnie Xo divorce
Jelly Roll's daughter teases 'real story' behind Bunnie Xo divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been thrust into fresh speculation after the singer's daughter hinted at a shocking reason behind the couple's split.

Bailee Ann DeFord insisted fans do not know the full story behind her father's reported split from Bunnie Xo.

During a heated TikTok livestream, the 18-year-old defended the Save Me singer and urged critics to stop attacking him.

“Get the f–k out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s–t. I don’t care,” she said. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Jelly Rolls daughter teases real story behind Bunnie Xo divorce

DeFord dismissed cheating rumours and claimed the true cause of the reported split would shock fans.

“Y’all have no f–king idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just f–king wait,” she shared.

DeFord mentioned, “Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f–king crumble the day that I open my mouth.”

She added, “It’s not a difference in f–king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f–king even. I’m for real so done.”

DeFord begged for “compassion” amid the onslaught of “hate” she said she’d been receiving.

“I will never forget those of you that have showed me empathy when I’m seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much,” she shared.

“And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first. I understand & respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn’t have to mean we throw away our human decency.”

The TikTok livestream follows an earlier post in which DeFord condemned online speculation, urging people to respect her family's privacy.

“Worry ’bout your house — not mine,” she clapped back, adding, “I’m not speaking on it — yet.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo divorce

Jelly Rolls daughter teases real story behind Bunnie Xo divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo ended their marriage in July 2026, agreeing to an amicable divorce settlement that divided their assets.

Both have maintained they remain on good terms and that infidelity played no role in the split.

Did Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their anniversary with Taylor Swift?
Did Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their anniversary with Taylor Swift?
Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'
Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'
Colman Domingo, Robert O'Hara team up for new Tiana live-action project
Colman Domingo, Robert O'Hara team up for new Tiana live-action project
Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig
Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig
Tom Holland, Zendaya tease exciting joint appearance ahead of ‘Spider-Man 4’ release
Tom Holland, Zendaya tease exciting joint appearance ahead of ‘Spider-Man 4’ release
LaToya Malcolm, former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist and actress, dies at 35
LaToya Malcolm, former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist and actress, dies at 35
Ariana Grande’s beau Ricky Alvarez makes special move as love game heats up
Ariana Grande’s beau Ricky Alvarez makes special move as love game heats up
Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
Jennie announces release date for 'Less Than A Lover', set to make directorial debut
Jennie announces release date for 'Less Than A Lover', set to make directorial debut
Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber
Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal
Henry Cavill shares exciting post after upcoming movie ‘Spy Duo’ gets major update
Henry Cavill shares exciting post after upcoming movie ‘Spy Duo’ gets major update

Popular News

Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'

Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'

3 hours ago
Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs

Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs

4 hours ago
Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig

Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig

3 hours ago