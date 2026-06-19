Kajol leaves fans emotional with teary tribute to late dad ahead of 2026 Father's Day

As the 2026 Father's Day is around the corner, Kajol has shared a teary note for her late dad, Shomu Mukherjee.
The 51-year-old Indian actress turned to her Instagram account to share an emotional quote for her deceased father on his birth anniversary.
"Dear Dad, I still don’t know how to do this without you," the emotional note read. She further expressed her grief, "Miss u every day" with a hashtag, daddys girl forever.
Kajol is the eldest daughter of the deceased filmmaker, who would have been 83 years old today, and his wife, Tanuja, who is a legendary Indian actress.
Shomu Mukherjee passed away on April 10, 2008, after suffering a massive heart attack.
He died in Mumbai at the age of 64.
He has produced some of the greatest films of Bollywood, including Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam, Lover Boy, and Nanha Shikari.
On a professional note, Kajol, who last appeared in Sarzameen in 2025, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed film Fanaa, alongside Aamir Khan.
She shared heartfelt memories from the shoot, recalling the extreme weather conditions faced by the cast while filming in Poland with the 3 Idiots star.