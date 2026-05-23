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Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews arrested in Dubai after shocking disappearance

The English TV star's fourth husband Lee Andrews detained by Dubai authorities

  • By Web Desk
Katie Prices husband Lee Andrews arrested in Dubai after shocking disappearance
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews arrested in Dubai after shocking disappearance   

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has finally been found, but is under arrest in Dubai!

The CEO and founder of Aura Group Future Urban Travel, who had vanished for 11 days, has come into the spotlight after his father, Peter Andrews, confirmed that he has been behind bars.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, May 23, that Lee is fine but has been arrested by the United Arab Emirates authorities due to undisclosed charges.

"Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped, but he is under arrest. I don’t know on what charge. I’m not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today," the father told the outlet.

Another police source confirmed that Lee has been detained for eleven days.

This update came after Katie previously raised concerns that her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, whom she married in January, might have been kidnapped after she had not heard from him for several days, despite his alleged attempt to fly from Dubai to the UK.

She also claimed that her partner last sent her a series of texts and voice messages after which he mysteriously disappeared.

After Katie Price's concerns, the British Foreign Office were alerted, but their staff in Dubai were unable to find any trace of him.

At the time, the Dubai authorities also denied Lee Andrews' whereabouts.

So far, Katie Price has not made any public statement about her husband’s alleged detention. 

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