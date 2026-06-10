Lewis Hamilton signs Pixar Cars trading cards for first time in milestone debut

Lewis Hamilton has signed official trading cards of his animated Pixar character for the very first time.
The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion famously voiced a sleek, black-and-yellow Grand Touring sports car named after himself in the 2011 Disney/Pixar animated film Cars 2.
This milestone marks the first instance where Hamilton has put his official autograph onto merchandise of his animated counterpart.
Disney announced this major debut in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, while revealing the picture of the signed car.
“For the first time ever, Lewis Hamilton has just signed official trading cards of his Pixar Cars character. These rare cards will arrive in 2026 Topps Chrome Disney,” Disney wrote in the post on social media.
Hamilton played himself in Cars 2 in a small cameo alongside NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.
Lightning McQueen (played by Owen Wilson) gets called over by Hamilton before quickly leaving to help a friend.
While the Ferrari driver Hamilton has also been active in the hobby. Back in April, he announced, like Tom Brady, that he would be venturing into the hobby space with card shops.
It should come as no surprise that he was willing to cross streams and lend his name to the Disney product, and will surely be a chase for collectors.