Netflix’s ‘Maa Behen’ gets honest X reviews: Unapologetically amazing or plainly bad?

Netflix’s Maa Behen has just released with reactions ranging from unapologetically amazing to plainly bad.
Starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the leading role, the movie premiered on June 4, 2026.
The dark crime-comedy centers around mother, played by Dixit, and her two estranged, played by Dimri and Dharna Durga.
Many social media users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed their opinions, with one writing, “Maa Behen is one of the better Netflix films I've watched. Big swings, clever writing, inventive design and performances. Enjoyed it a lot.”
Another one wrote, “Loved it.. so relatable.. my mom was a widow with 4 daughters and we all had to deal with the constant rumours, and gossip. Madhuri was superb and her co stars.”
According to one of the socia media users, few do female rage quite like Triptii Dimri and arguably the best thing about Maa Behen.
Another one shared, “Watched maa behen - 9/10 such a wholesome movie on how 3 women absolutely destory men in the most humourous way and along the way realise that they deserve everything and more.”
However, one of the users wrote, “Oh my god - Maa behen on Netflix is sooo shitt like I am half way through and can't wait for it to finish god damn.”
Another one said, “#MaaBehen is a plain bad movie. the comedy scenes were unfunny and were tryna be unhinged but came across as forced. whole film was boring and not engaging at all and the twists and turns were meh too. did not enjoy it at all you guys should avoid it as well. 1/5.”
However, overall, Maa Behen was well praised on social media as one of them stated, “Finally watched Maa Behen and I can’t stop thinking about Madhuri Dixit’s portrayal of Rekha. She brought so much grace, strength, and emotion to the character that every scene felt authentic and memorable.”