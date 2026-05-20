Jeff Bezos takes aim at Zohran Mamdani’s policy vision, slams NYC schools

Jeff Bezos harshly criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's policy vision as he takes aim at school spending.
Amazon founder on Wednesday, May 20, said that if he ran his company like New York City’s government runs the Big Apple, packages would be late, delivery fees would skyrocket, and quality control would plummet, The Western Journal reported.
The billionaire sat down with CNBC for an interview on Squawk Box and slammed New York City’s school system for poor performance.
He said, “I’ll give you an example, the New York City school system. They spend $44,000 per student, $44,000. That’s 30 percent more, per student, than other big cities like Chicago, L.A., and Boston. And it is three times more than Miami and Houston.
“By the way, New York City doesn’t get better outcomes. Listen, let me just say: If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, your packages would take six weeks to arrive, we’d have to charge you a hundred-dollar delivery fee. And when the package did finally arrive, it’d have the wrong item in it anyway,” Bezos continued.
Bezos was initially asked about the topic of wealth and accused certain politicians of dividing America by using the “age-old technique of picking a villain and pointing fingers.”
When pushed about what he’d do differently to solve the country’s affordability issues, Bezos gave an example of a New York nurse living in Queens who makes $75,000 a year, but pays more than $12,000 in taxes.
These comments came just days after it was announced that the Bezos family gifted over $100 million “to establish the Jackie Bezos Endowment for Early Childhood,” to help pay for youth-related education, among other programs in New York City.