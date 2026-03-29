News
  • By Web Desk
News

Olivia Dean outshines Nigerian stars after winning top honour at MOBO Awards

The 'Dive' hitmaker attended 2026 MOBO Awards on Thursday of this week

  • By Web Desk
Olivia Dean outshines Nigerian stars after winning top honour at MOBO Awards
Olivia Dean outshines Nigerian stars after winning top honour at MOBO Awards 

Olivia Dean is definitely the musician of the year!

A few weeks after creating history at the 2026 Brit Awards, the So Easy crooner once again outshone the popular Nigerian artists, Wizkid and Ayra Starr, at this year’s MOBO Awards ceremony.

On Thursday, March 26, Olivia attended the star-studded event held in Manchester, United Kingdom, to celebrate Black music and culture, bringing together global stars across music, film and entertainment, with Nigerians also making a strong showing.

However, the critically-acclaimed singer and songwriter became the night’s top performer, winning three major awards, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Act.

She left behind Wizkid, who took the Best African Music Act award trophy home, leaving behind fellow Nigerians Davido, Rema, Shallipopi, Tiwa Savage and Adekunle Gold.

However, another Nigerian superstar, Ayra Starr, claimed the Best International Act award, ahead of global acts including Cardi B, Gunna and Kehlani.

In addition to these Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Ara Starr, other notable musicians were Central Cee, RAYE and FLO.

As of March 2026, Olivia Dean has won seven major awards this year.

Notably, she won four awards at the 2026 Brit Awards (Best British Artist, Best Pop Act, Best Album for The Art of Loving, and Song of the Year), and three awards at the 2026 MOBO Awards (Best Female Act, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year) 

Angelina Jolie's uncle Chip Taylor dies at 86: Family confirms cause of death
Angelina Jolie's uncle Chip Taylor dies at 86: Family confirms cause of death
NASA reveals details of Crew-11's historic evacuation from ISS
NASA reveals details of Crew-11's historic evacuation from ISS
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance

Popular News

Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy

Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
52 minutes ago
UK: Man arrested after car hits multiple pedestrians in Derby causing serious injuries

UK: Man arrested after car hits multiple pedestrians in Derby causing serious injuries
an hour ago
Iran threatens forces 'waiting' for US ground troops amid rising conflict

Iran threatens forces 'waiting' for US ground troops amid rising conflict

2 hours ago