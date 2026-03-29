Olivia Dean outshines Nigerian stars after winning top honour at MOBO Awards 

Olivia Dean is definitely the musician of the year!
A few weeks after creating history at the 2026 Brit Awards, the So Easy crooner once again outshone the popular Nigerian artists, Wizkid and Ayra Starr, at this year’s MOBO Awards ceremony.
On Thursday, March 26, Olivia attended the star-studded event held in Manchester, United Kingdom, to celebrate Black music and culture, bringing together global stars across music, film and entertainment, with Nigerians also making a strong showing.
However, the critically-acclaimed singer and songwriter became the night’s top performer, winning three major awards, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Act.
She left behind Wizkid, who took the Best African Music Act award trophy home, leaving behind fellow Nigerians Davido, Rema, Shallipopi, Tiwa Savage and Adekunle Gold.
However, another Nigerian superstar, Ayra Starr, claimed the Best International Act award, ahead of global acts including Cardi B, Gunna and Kehlani.
In addition to these Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Ara Starr, other notable musicians were Central Cee, RAYE and FLO.
As of March 2026, Olivia Dean has won seven major awards this year.
Notably, she won four awards at the 2026 Brit Awards (Best British Artist, Best Pop Act, Best Album for The Art of Loving, and Song of the Year), and three awards at the 2026 MOBO Awards (Best Female Act, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year)