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Angelina Jolie's uncle Chip Taylor dies at 86: Family confirms cause of death

Chip Taylor breathes his last on Monday just two days after celebrating his 86th birthday

  • By Web Desk
Angelina Jolies uncle Chip Taylor dies at 86: Family confirms cause of death
Angelina Jolie's uncle Chip Taylor dies at 86: Family confirms cause of death  

Angelina Jolie's beloved paternal uncle and infamous songwriter, Chip Taylor, tragically died. He was 86.

The deceased singer, whose real name was James Wesley Voight, his talent agency and his label Train Wreck Records issued a sombre statement on behalf of his family, revealing the details of his death on Monday, March 24.

"Known for songs that captured the emotion and spirit of the times, Chip created a catalogue over a six-decade career that included works for a diverse range of artists, including Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, Linda Ronstadt, Shaggy, and Tina Turner," the tribute read.

According to the official obituary message, Taylor’s representatives noted that the Real Thing crooner passed away just two days after celebrating his 86th and last birthday alongside his family.

"His last days were peaceful," his kids and Jolie’s cousins Kris and Kelly paid a heart-wrenching tribute on social media.

P.C. Chip Taylor via Facebook
P.C. Chip Taylor via Facebook 

Taylor died when he was getting treatment under the special hospice care, and the actual cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Angelina Jolie, who is reportedly planning to leave the United States in 2026, did not respond to the sudden demise of her uncle, Chip Taylor. 

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