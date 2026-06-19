Alex Bueno dies at 62 after battling tragic illness, family issues emotional statement

Alex Bueno has breathed his last.
On Thursday, June 18, the beloved Dominican singer’s family took to his official Instagram account to announce a devastating news, sharing that Bueno passed away at the age of 62 after a tragic health battle.
In September 2025, the Que Vuelva singer was diagnosed with brain cancer.
The statement read, “With our deepest sorrow and utmost respect, we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Bueno on June 18th in New York City at 9:43 a.m. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the art world and in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him and admiring his musical work.”
The late singer’s family added, “We are grateful for the countless expressions of affection and solidarity received during these difficult and deeply sorrowful times. During this difficult time, we respectfully request understanding and privacy for his family and loved ones, allowing them to grieve in complete privacy.”
In the message, they noted that details regarding the funeral arrangements will be announced soon.
“Rest in peace, dear Alex! Your memory and legacy will live on forever in each of us. May your soul rest in peace!” the statement concluded.
Who was Alex Bueno?
Born on September 6, 1963, Alex Bueno – whose real name was Alejandro Wigberto Bueno López – was a singer and guitarist from the Dominican Republic.
He was celebrated for his unique voice and success across genres including merengue, bachata, salsa, and bolero.