Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Alex Bueno dies at 62 after battling tragic illness, family issues emotional statement

Dominican singer Alex Bueno, known for his skills in merengue and bachata, dies at the age of 62 after shocking health battle

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
Alex Bueno dies at 62 after battling tragic illness, family issues emotional statement
Alex Bueno dies at 62 after battling tragic illness, family issues emotional statement

Alex Bueno has breathed his last.

On Thursday, June 18, the beloved Dominican singer’s family took to his official Instagram account to announce a devastating news, sharing that Bueno passed away at the age of 62 after a tragic health battle.

In September 2025, the Que Vuelva singer was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The statement read, “With our deepest sorrow and utmost respect, we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Bueno on June 18th in New York City at 9:43 a.m. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the art world and in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him and admiring his musical work.”

The late singer’s family added, “We are grateful for the countless expressions of affection and solidarity received during these difficult and deeply sorrowful times. During this difficult time, we respectfully request understanding and privacy for his family and loved ones, allowing them to grieve in complete privacy.”

In the message, they noted that details regarding the funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

“Rest in peace, dear Alex! Your memory and legacy will live on forever in each of us. May your soul rest in peace!” the statement concluded.

Who was Alex Bueno?

Born on September 6, 1963, Alex Bueno – whose real name was Alejandro Wigberto Bueno López – was a singer and guitarist from the Dominican Republic.

He was celebrated for his unique voice and success across genres including merengue, bachata, salsa, and bolero.

Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute
Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29
Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29
Bunnie XO shares shocking ‘baby’ update amid Jelly Roll divorce
Bunnie XO shares shocking ‘baby’ update amid Jelly Roll divorce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz
Keith Urban highlights career move amid ex-Nicole Kidman's new romance buzz
Keith Urban highlights career move amid ex-Nicole Kidman's new romance buzz
Henry Cavill shares personal message after meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot
Henry Cavill shares personal message after meeting with King Charles at Royal Ascot
Jennifer Aniston's mention of Brad Pitt sparks strong reaction from Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston's mention of Brad Pitt sparks strong reaction from Jim Curtis
Harry Styles gets emotional during London run as he pays tribute to Liam Payne
Harry Styles gets emotional during London run as he pays tribute to Liam Payne
Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame
Colton Underwood makes shocking admission about life before ‘Virgin Bachelor’ fame
Nicole Kidman finally finds new love in 'high profile exec' after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman finally finds new love in 'high profile exec' after Keith Urban split
Shakira breaks silence after LA night out ignites Manuel Garcia dating rumors
Shakira breaks silence after LA night out ignites Manuel Garcia dating rumors

Popular News

Lionel Messi faces major family crisis ahead of Austin World Cup clash

Lionel Messi faces major family crisis ahead of Austin World Cup clash
-177 seconds ago
US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled after JD Vance lashes out at Israeli critics

US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled after JD Vance lashes out at Israeli critics
60 minutes ago
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch

Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
2 hours ago