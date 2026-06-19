King Charles sends warm message after enjoying Royal Ascot week

King Charles has shared a warm message reflecting on his time at Royal Ascot, describing it as a “wonderful week” following his attendance at the annual racing event.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the royal family shared the British Monarch’s message along with the rare glimpses from the prestigious event.
Palace penned the caption, “A wonderful week at Royal Ascot!”
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are actively leading the Royal Procession at Royal Ascot 2026.
On day four, Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, led the way in the front carriage of the traditional procession as they marked their fourth day in a row at the racecourse.
Despite soaring temperatures reaching 28°C, the King wore a formal suit and appeared in high spirits, waving from the carriage as the National Anthem played.
On the other hand, Queen Camilla was wearing light blue dress.
He was joined by Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Said, a prominent Saudi royal businessman close to the King through horse racing.
The five-day summer racing festival runs from June 16 to June 20, 2026, at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.
The King remained actively engaged throughout the event, greeting crowds, hosting notable guests, and continuing his appearances despite the intense summer heat.