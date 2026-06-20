Katy Perry posts rare moments after Orlando Bloom seen spending time with Daisy

Katy Perry has shared rare personal moments on social media after Orlando Bloom was seen spending time with their daughter Daisy.
The E.T. songstress took to her Instagram account to share that she officially activated for the summer season.
In a shared post, Perry can be seen sporting a playful, retro-inspired outfit that perfectly channels her signature vibrant pop aesthetic.
The Dark Horse singer penned the caption, “officially OOO for eurosummer festivals”
She also dropped the exciting glimpses from her electrifying performance in Spain for her newly launched summer festival run, the "Out of Office Tour."
Katy kicked off the entire tour in Santiago de Compostela at the O Son do Camiño festival and the show generated immediate viral buzz for standout moments.
During her performance of I Kissed a Girl, she climbed inside a massive water bottle labeled “Katyade” and went crowd-surfing.
During her Never Really Over performance, she humorously let calls from John Mayer, Russell Brand, and Orlando Bloom go to voicemail, finally picking up from her beau Justin Trudeau’s call.
Notably, the glimpses came days after Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom was seen spending quality time with his daughter, Daisy Bloom, 5.
He shared a photo dump on Instagram, Orlando appeared enjoying at the beach with his only daughter, whom he shares with Katy Perry.