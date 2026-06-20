James Burrows, ‘Friends’ and ‘Cheers’ director, dies at 85

James Burrows has breathed his last.
On Friday, June 19, PEOPLE reported that the legendary American director, who helmed famous sitcom Cheers and Friends’ 2012 documentary short Friends: Friends from the Start, died at the age of 85 while surrounded by his loved one.
In a statement issued by Burrows family, they stated, "We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family.”
"For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world,” the statement continued.
The late director’s family went on to note that James Burrows directed more than 1,000 TV episodes during his career and played a key role in creating hit shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and The Big Bang Theory.
It added that he would also be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and ability to make everyone around him feel valued and appreciated.
"Above all else, Burrows was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie, his four daughters, and his seven grandchildren. He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts are with Debbie, his children and grandchildren, his family, friends, collaborators, and all those whose lives he touched. May his memory be a blessing,” concluded the message.
Born on December 30, 1940, James Edward Burrows was an acclaimed American television director who received a number of prestigious accolades, including 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Directors Guild of America Awards.