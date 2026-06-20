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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Florence Pugh, Andy Samberg share on-set chemistry while shooting '42.6 Years'

The 'Thunderbolt*' starlet was seen having a picnic and going for a bike ride with 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Florence Pugh, Andy Samberg share on-set chemistry while shooting 42.6 Years
Florence Pugh, Andy Samberg share on-set chemistry while shooting '42.6 Years'

Florence Pugh and Andy Samberg were spotted filming scenes for their upcoming science-fiction romantic comedy 42.6 Years in Brooklyn, offering a glimpse of the pair’s on-screen chemistry.

On Wednesday, the Thunderbolt* starlet was seen having a picnic and going for a bike ride with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

The duo gave a glimpse of their characters’ romance, with Andy at one point resting his head on Florence’s lap.

While her casting has yet to be formally announced, reports indicate Florence could be playing a younger Ruthie.

The story centres on Ben, who emerges from cryogenic sleep more than four decades later and attempts to reconnect with Ruthie, his former love, now living a very different life.


Andy is also producing the film alongside writer Seth Reiss.

The Peanut Butter Falcon director Michael Schwartz will helm the project.

On the other hand, Florence is also set to star in The Midnight Library.

The fantasy drama, based on Matt Haig’s novel, is directed by Garth Davis, with Paramount reportedly paying over $30 million for the rights.

The author will serve as an executive producer on the film, which will enter pre-production in the autumn with an eye to begin filming at the start of 2027.

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