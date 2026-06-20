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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 28 minutes ago
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Priyanka Chopra teams up with her ‘inspiration’ Angelina Jolie for exciting project

Priyanka Chopra lands dream collaboration as she confirms joining forces with Angelina Jolie for new venture

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 28 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra teams up with her ‘inspiration’ Angelina Jolie for exciting project
Priyanka Chopra teams up with her ‘inspiration’ Angelina Jolie for exciting project

Priyanka Chopra is ready to take her Hollywood journey to the next level!

The iconic Indian actress, who has established herself among Hollywood’s A-list celebrities, has sent shockwaves through the global entertainment industry with a thrilling announcement.

While speaking to Fortune India for an interview, the Heads of State actress shared a jaw-dropping news, confirming that is set to team up with two-time Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie for an exciting new project.

“I will be working with Angelina Jolie on a project,” revealed Nick Jonas’s wife.

However, the Bajirao Mastani kept details about the upcoming collaboration under wraps and remained tight-lipped on whether it will be a movie, a marketing campaign, a charitable endeavor or anything else.

During the interview, Chopra also expressed her admiration for the 51-year-old actress, describing her as one of the Hollywood women she finds especially “inspirational.”

“I find Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie inspirational,” she noted.

Furthermore in the conversation, the Barfi star reflected on the time when she first started her career in Hollywood, sharing that she did not get roles written specifically for her and had to work her way up.

“When I started, scripts were not customized for me,” Chopra revealed, before recalling a recent conversation with her husband, Nick Jonas, who quoted Beyoncé famous quote, “You are on the other side of your sacrifice,” meaning that she is now seeing the rewards of all the hard work and sacrifices she made in the past.

This comes while Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with her highly anticipated new film, Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumara, and directed by SS Rajamouli.

The movie is slated to release on April 7, 2027.

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