Drake pays emotional tribute to his producer Tay Keith after his death

Drake has shared a somber post to mourn a tragic demise.
The Scorpion singer took to Instagram on Friday, June 19, to pay an emotional tribute to his frequent collaborator and Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith following his shocking death.
In the post, the 39-year-old Canadian rapper and singer shared a black-and-white image featuring a photo of the late record producer surrounded by a wreath and a text stating, “In Loving Memory of Tay Keith. Rest in Peace.”
Captioning the post, Drake penned an emotional message that read, “Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed.”
Tay Keith was found dead at the age of 29 at his home in Nashville on Thursday afternoon, June 18.
According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the Rich Flex producer was discovered unresponsive at his apartment on Martin Street in Nashville in a police welfare check.
While the exact cause of Keith’s death has not yet been determined and will be confirmed after an autopsy is completed, authorities noted that there were “no signs of foul play.”
Born on September 20, 1996, Tay Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was an American record producer, best known for co-producing Travis Scott’s 2018 single Sicko Mode and Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 song Rich Flex.