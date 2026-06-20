Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 28 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds joins celebration as Taylor Swift 'ends' long rift with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively reportedly set to mend fences after year of estrangement

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 28 minutes ago
Ryan Reynolds joins celebration as Taylor Swift ends long rift with Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds joins celebration as Taylor Swift 'ends' long rift with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has joined the celebrations after Taylor Swift eyed a reunion with her long-lost best friend, Blake Lively.

The Deadpool star took to his Instagram account on Saturday, June 20, to mark the 17th anniversary of his iconic film, The Proposal.

"17 years since The Proposal, but who’s counting," Ryan captioned a glimpse of his movie alongside the co-actress, Sandra Bullock.

Before the Free Guy actor, his co-star shared a sweet note with heartfelt throwback photos and videos of the film.

On her Instagram stories, Sandra wrote, "Happy Proposal-versary" followed by another frame with a behind-the-scenes, she penned, "The perfect time to bring this back.. Oh, Betty ... Oh, Ryan."

The Proposal was released in 2009, starring Betty White, Oscar Nunez, Malin Akerman and others in the leading cast.

However, the celebrations might b double for Ryan Reynolds after a report claimed that Taylor Swift is gearing up to rekindle her long-lost friendship with his wife Blake Lively as her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni comes to an end.

The insider recently revealed to Daily Mail, "Taylor was not happy about being dragged into the lawsuit but was more receptive to speaking to Blake as the suit came to a close."

"Blake was ready to resume their friendship because it really was what caused its demise," the tipster noted.

The sources also said that ahead of the pop star's high-profile wedding with Travis Kelce, she had spoken to Blake on a phone call to officially invite her to the wedding.

For context, Taylor Swift was estranged from Blake Lively after she was dragged into the messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Life of a Showgirl crooner's alleged texts and messages connected to the lawsuit were leaked, which made her "upset" with her best friend.

Now, Taylor Swift wanted Blake Lively to be part of her big day after the actress settled her legal filings with Justin Baldoni. 

Florence Pugh, Andy Samberg share on-set chemistry while shooting '42.6 Years'
Florence Pugh, Andy Samberg share on-set chemistry while shooting '42.6 Years'
Zayn Malik reveals dramatic new look just a day before Mexico tour stop
Zayn Malik reveals dramatic new look just a day before Mexico tour stop
Priyanka Chopra teams up with her ‘inspiration’ Angelina Jolie for exciting project
Priyanka Chopra teams up with her ‘inspiration’ Angelina Jolie for exciting project
Drake pays emotional tribute to his producer Tay Keith after his death
Drake pays emotional tribute to his producer Tay Keith after his death
Daveigh Chase's mom speaks out after video of late actress with 'Diddy' emerges
Daveigh Chase's mom speaks out after video of late actress with 'Diddy' emerges
Anne Hathaway receives special wish from Barbra Streisand after joyful family update
Anne Hathaway receives special wish from Barbra Streisand after joyful family update
Kanye West brings double excitement with ‘Bully’ Deluxe and ‘King’ video release
Kanye West brings double excitement with ‘Bully’ Deluxe and ‘King’ video release
James Burrows’ death: Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow & ‘Friends’ stars pay tributes
James Burrows’ death: Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow & ‘Friends’ stars pay tributes
James Burrows, ‘Friends’ and ‘Cheers’ director, dies at 85
James Burrows, ‘Friends’ and ‘Cheers’ director, dies at 85
Katy Perry posts rare moments after Orlando Bloom seen spending time with Daisy
Katy Perry posts rare moments after Orlando Bloom seen spending time with Daisy
Benson Boone finally reacts to Alix Earle romance rumours after cozy dinner in LA
Benson Boone finally reacts to Alix Earle romance rumours after cozy dinner in LA
Jim Carrey returns for 'Grinch' sequel months after viral clone drama?
Jim Carrey returns for 'Grinch' sequel months after viral clone drama?

Popular News

Roblox Devil Hunter codes for June 2026 to enjoy exhilarating gifts

Roblox Devil Hunter codes for June 2026 to enjoy exhilarating gifts

40 minutes ago
Pakistan intensifies mediation efforts as Mohsin Naqvi Travels to Tehran

Pakistan intensifies mediation efforts as Mohsin Naqvi Travels to Tehran

an hour ago
King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week

King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week
2 hours ago