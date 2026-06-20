Ryan Reynolds joins celebration as Taylor Swift 'ends' long rift with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has joined the celebrations after Taylor Swift eyed a reunion with her long-lost best friend, Blake Lively.
The Deadpool star took to his Instagram account on Saturday, June 20, to mark the 17th anniversary of his iconic film, The Proposal.
"17 years since The Proposal, but who’s counting," Ryan captioned a glimpse of his movie alongside the co-actress, Sandra Bullock.
Before the Free Guy actor, his co-star shared a sweet note with heartfelt throwback photos and videos of the film.
On her Instagram stories, Sandra wrote, "Happy Proposal-versary" followed by another frame with a behind-the-scenes, she penned, "The perfect time to bring this back.. Oh, Betty ... Oh, Ryan."
The Proposal was released in 2009, starring Betty White, Oscar Nunez, Malin Akerman and others in the leading cast.
However, the celebrations might b double for Ryan Reynolds after a report claimed that Taylor Swift is gearing up to rekindle her long-lost friendship with his wife Blake Lively as her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni comes to an end.
The insider recently revealed to Daily Mail, "Taylor was not happy about being dragged into the lawsuit but was more receptive to speaking to Blake as the suit came to a close."
"Blake was ready to resume their friendship because it really was what caused its demise," the tipster noted.
The sources also said that ahead of the pop star's high-profile wedding with Travis Kelce, she had spoken to Blake on a phone call to officially invite her to the wedding.
For context, Taylor Swift was estranged from Blake Lively after she was dragged into the messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
The Life of a Showgirl crooner's alleged texts and messages connected to the lawsuit were leaked, which made her "upset" with her best friend.
Now, Taylor Swift wanted Blake Lively to be part of her big day after the actress settled her legal filings with Justin Baldoni.