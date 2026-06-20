James Burrows’ death: Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow & ‘Friends’ stars pay tributes

The Friends cast is mourning the loss of the show’s documentary director following his death.
On Friday, June 19, PEOPLE reported that the legendary American director James Burrows passed away at the age of 85 while surrounded by his loved ones.
After the sad news made headlines, the ‘90s hit sitcom Friends’ cast members, including Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic TV director.
Notably, James Burrows directed Friends’ 2012 documentary short, titled Friends: Friends from the Start.
Alongside a two-photo gallery on Instagram featuring him with the Cheers director, Matt LeBlanc penned, “Jimmy , words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.”
David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the show, expressed, “Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected.”
“He became another Father figure for me, and I’m sure others. Paternal in the best sense of the word: Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful—and on my best days, I’d like to think, even proud,” he continued.
Schwimmer concluded, “Jimmy, I miss you already and I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend. Sending love and strength to Deb and the entire family. x Schwim.”
Lisa Kudrow also took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo showing her with James Burrows.