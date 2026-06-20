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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Anne Hathaway receives special wish from Barbra Streisand after joyful family update

Barbara Streisand sends heartiest congratulatory message after Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman family update

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Anne Hathaway receives special wish from Barbra Streisand after joyful family update
Anne Hathaway receives special wish from Barbra Streisand after joyful family update

Barbra Streisand has reacted to Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman’s third pregnancy announcement, and her heartiest message has fans talking.

On Friday, June 19, The Odyssey actress stunned fans and the entire media industry with the joyful family news of her husband.

Now, Barbra turned to her Instagram account to send a special wish to the couple as they were set to welcome their third child.

"To Anne & Adam. Congratulations on your pregnancy! Mazel tov, Barbra xo," A Star Is Born actress captioned her post.

Barbra and Anne share a close bond as they previously worked together for a powerful rendition of A Chorus Line's At the Ballet.

This update came after the Devil Wears Prada 2 actress revealed her third pregnancy on her Instagram with an adorable video clip of herself.

"Baby, I’m yours," wrote on her caption and used the Barbra Lewis hit of the same name.

She also unveiled a giant baby bump before she hurried off the frame.

However, The Princess Diaries starlet has yet to reveal the due date of her pregnancy. 

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman also share two sons, Jonathan and Jack. 

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