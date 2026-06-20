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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Daveigh Chase's mom speaks out after video of late actress with 'Diddy' emerges

Disney's voice artist tragically passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 35 earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Daveigh Chases mom speaks out after video of late actress with Diddy emerges
Daveigh Chase's mom speaks out after video of late actress with 'Diddy' emerges

The devastated mother of Daveigh Chase, Cathy Chase, has finally addressed her daughter's tragic death. 

The late actress, who played a crucial role in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, died at the age of 35, and now her grieving mom has shared her reaction to her passing.

"I was devastated. It felt like something inside of me was squeezing all of the air out of me, and at the same time, it felt like I was exploding outwardly," Cathy revealed.

She continued telling the Daily Mail, "I let out this guttural scream, and I just was running, and these weird sounds were coming out of me, these kind of, like, primaeval sounds." 

For context, the former child actress passed away in a Los Angeles hospital on June 16th, from complications of bacterial meningitis and a severe blood infection.

Cathy noted that she is still in disbelief and unable to accept that her daughter has returned to the creator.

This update came after a controversial video of the late Daveigh with disgraced rap icon Sean Diddy Combs resurfaced online. 

In the viral footage, the late actress was 12 years old when the now-imprisoned record producer mentioned partying together after the 2002 MTV Movie Awards.

The clip shows Daveigh and Diddy walking backstage with a drink in his hand and asking, "You coming to the after-party tonight?"

Fans' reaction on Daveigh Chase and Sean Diddy Combs' controversial MTV video:  

As the video clip gained popularity on social media, fans expressed sadness as most of them accused the controversial rapper of her death and "downfall."

One fan commented, "The sound Diddy made is disgusting due to what it implies."

"Diddy and Ashton ruined her that night. That led to her downfall," another bashed.

A third also lashed out, "That’s how all of her troubles started. First, it was him & Ashton, allegedly; then she was passed around like all the other child stars, ALLEGEDLY!" 

So far, Daveigh Chase's family has not reacted to her video clip with Sean Diddy Combs.    

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