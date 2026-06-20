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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kanye West brings double excitement with ‘Bully’ Deluxe and ‘King’ video release

Ye sparks massive frenzy by releasing ‘Bully’ Deluxe version and ‘King’ music video

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Kanye West brings double excitement with ‘Bully’ Deluxe and ‘King’ video release
Kanye West brings double excitement with ‘Bully’ Deluxe and ‘King’ video release

Kanye West has once again stirred buzz with his new releases.

The American rapper took to his official Instagram account on Friday, June 19, to spark a massive frenzy among fans by announcing the release of Bully (Deluxe), the expanded edition of his 12th studio album, Bully.

Delivering double joy to his ardent fans, the Carnival rapper also released the music video for his track King.

“BULLY DELUXE + KING VIDEO OUT NOW,” he announced.

The exciting announcement was accompanied the newly-released music video, which shows West driving a vintage open car with a man sitting on the passenger seat while a police vehicle chases them.

In the backseat can be seen his wife Bianca Censori in a nurse attire with a man reading a newspaper beside her.

Fans’ reactions:

Kanye West’s new music releases brought double excitement to fans, who flooded the comments expressing thrill.

“He spoiling us fr fr,” wrote one, while another praised, “Wow! Visuals match the track so well!”

A third gushed, “HE IS THE GOAT.”

“Sounds ahead of its time,” added a fourth.

Kanye West’s Bully:

Bully is the twelfth studio album by Kanye West, released on March 28, 2026.

The 18-track album features guest appearances from Travis Scott, André Troutman, Nine Vicious, CeeLo Green, and Peso Pluma.

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