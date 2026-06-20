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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
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Harry Styles wins praise for caring act during Wembley stadium concert

Harry Styles had launched his 12-night Wembley run for his Together, Together tour last Friday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Harry Styles wins praise for caring act during Wembley stadium concert
Harry Styles wins praise for caring act during Wembley stadium concert

Harry Styles paused his Wembley Stadium concert mid-performance to assist a distressed fan in the crowd, earning widespread praise from attendees.

The One Direction alum was performing Taste Back when he noticed a fan in distress and stopped mid-song to help.

Styles had launched his 12-night Wembley run for his Together, Together tour last Friday, with the moment quickly going viral online.

He asked the fan, “You can’t find your sister?”, before trying to flag down security to help them.

Styles went on to say, “You looked very concerned.”

He nodded and gave a thumbs-up to the security team, saying, “You’re good? Have you found her? Is she there? She's there. We’re good.” before continuing his performance.


Soon after the moment went viral, the fans couldn’t hold their praises for Styles' touching gesture.

One wrote, “What a sweet soul. I just am in disbelief. His caring is so genuine.”

Another remarked, “That's so sweet that he spotted something wrong and got the person checked on.”

The third said, “We were there when this happened last night. Harry was genuinely concerned for his fan and stopped the whole show! he was ok. Just goes to show what an incredible human he really is!”

To note, Harry Styled kicked off his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency on Friday night, opening to a sold-out crowd as part of his Together Together tour.

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