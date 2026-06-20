Sydney Sweeney enjoys quality time with Scooter Braun and his kids in Australia

Sydney Sweeney was spotted in Sydney again, enjoying quality time with boyfriend Scooter Braun and his children.
The Euphoria starlet was seen back in New South Wales on Saturday, enjoying a Sydney Harbour Bridge climb while spending time with boyfriend the record executive, and his children- Jagger, Levi and Hart.
Braun and Sweeney were seen wearing safety gear, along with sunglasses and blue caps, as they made their way up the bridge.
The Anyone But You starlet seemed to enjoy time with Scooter Braun’s children—Jagger, Levi and Hart—whom he co-parents with Yael Cohen.
He was all smiles when she made it to the top, taking a moment to enjoy the view with her music executive lover.
Later, she was photographed departing the Harbour Bridge in fitted black activewear alongside Scooter.
Her recent outing with Braun comes after she touched down in Sydney in May, where she kept things understated while navigating the airport with her luggage.
To note, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram on April 15, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair alongside the caption, “Lucky bastard.”
They reportedly began dating in September 2025 after meeting at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy.
Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before they parted ways in March 2025.