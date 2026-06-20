Nicole Kidman receives special birthday message from bestie Sandra Bullock

Nicole Kidman received a heartfelt birthday tribute from Sandra Bullock, who honored her longtime friend with a special title while celebrating her latest milestone.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Speed starlet shared a heartfelt tribute to her close friend the Big Little Lies star celebrated her 59th birthday.
Sharing an adorable snippet, Bullock wrote the touching caption, “Happy birthday to my witchy sister. Call it magic when I’m next to you.”
Soon after she dropped the post the fans flocked to the comment section to shower lover on the duo.
One fan noted, “Seeing the two of you together is an instant serotonin boost for many of us.”
Another commented, “OMG I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH”
The third stated, “Happy Birthday @nicolekidman and let’s celebrate next month our favorite gorgeous lady @sandrabullock”
Notably, Nicole's marks her first birthday since becoming a single woman after two decades following her divorce from Keith Urban, which was finalized in January.
During his world tour last year, the Let It Roll singer notably had no performance scheduled on Nicole’s birthday, making it possible for them to spend the day together.
Just three months after her last birthday, the former couple announced their shocking split in September 2025, after almost 20 years of marriage.