Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Princess Margaret's grandson makes surprise engagement announcement, breaking tradition

Royal Family member makes surprise engagement announcement in heartfelt Instagram post

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Princess Margarets grandson makes surprise engagement announcement, breaking tradition
Princess Margaret's grandson makes surprise engagement announcement, breaking tradition

Buckingham Palace was informed of a stunning engagement announcement!

King Charles III's beloved late aunt, Princess Margaret's grandson, Sam Chatto, has announced a surprise engagement with his fellow artist Eleanor Ekserdjian.

On Monday, July 13, the royal family member took to his Instagram account to share the happy news, revealing he proposed to his fiancée with a tradition-breaking ring.

Princess Margaret's grandson – who is 30th in line to the British throne also released a few photos from his special day.

"I'm really delighted to say that Ellie and I are engaged. And we couldn't be happier. I proposed with a porcelain ring which I made. @e.ekserdjian," he delightfully announced.

He further broke down the details of the series of images he dropped; Sam stated that the first snap shared on the carousel was taken at his studio, Arthur Vickery; the image of the ring was exclusively captured by his personal photographer, Huseyin Ovayolu, and the photobooth in Yerevan, Armenia. 

King Charles' reaction on Sam Chatto's engagement 

His Majesty was informed of the news and expressed his heartiest wishes for the couple ahead of the beginning of their new life. 

Princess Margaret's grandson breaks tradition to announce engagement 

For those unaware, Princess Margaret was the younger sister of late Queen Elizabeth II and was known for her rebellious and creative spirit. 

However, years after her outspoken royal rebelliousness, now her grandson is following in her footsteps, as he decided to propose to his fiancée with a customised "porcelain ring."


The move marks the breaking of tradition, as most of the royal family used their royal jewellery for their big days.

For those unaware, Sam and his now-fiancé also attended Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sparlings' high-profile wedding on June 6th, 2026.

The upcoming royal wedding on cards?  

The wedding which will take place next spring, comes after Eleanor joined Sam at a number of royal events, including Christmas at Sandringham and the nuptials of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling this summer. 

Who is Sam Chatto and how he is related to British Royal Family?

Sam Chatto, whose real name is Samuel Chatto, is a British ceramic artist by profession and the eldest grandchild of Princess Margaret. 

He is also the great-nephew of Queen Elizabeth II, which makes him the 30th in the line of succession.

Sam is the eldest son of Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the daughter of Princess Margaret and former actor Daniel Chatto.

But the royal member does not hold the royal title, as Princess Margaret opted for her children to live without traditional titles. 

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