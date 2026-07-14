Meghan Markle reacts after Archie, Lilibet dragged in 'ugly narrative' pushed by Palace

Meghan Markle has fired back at the scathing claims that she and Prince Harry "manipulated" King Charles using their own kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The past two weeks have been extremely hectic for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their highly anticipated UK trip was hit with utter chaos after government’s decision to not provide Harry and his family 24-hour police protection during their stay.
This shocking development led Harry to scrap his plans to bring Meghan and kids to the UK, deeming it “unsafe” without the state-funded security, followed by last-minute “withdrawal” of Buckingham Palace’s stay offer for the Duke.
The 41-year-old arrived in the UK alone on Monday, July 6, but, things took a dramatic turn when two days after his return a report confirmed that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are also coming to Britain.
The whole fiasco surrounding the Sussexes arrival in the UK fueled yet another negative narrative about the couple – who left the country in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties and moved to the US.
Now sources close to the As Ever founder are claiming that Meghan is seething with anger as she is convinced that dragging her kids into this war of words is “lowest of the lows.”
An insider told Closer that the former Suits actress thinks, “To have people tearing her down and making hurtful and untrue claims is bad enough but to drag her children into it is just beyond the pale.”
“They are going to grow up and potentially read all this poison someday, so it boggles her mind that people could be so cruel,” added the source.
The insider further revealed, “What makes it a thousand times worse is that she’s sure that a lot of this ugly narrative is being sanctioned, or even pushed, by people behind the palace walls, that truly sickens her.”
“She can't believe anyone would seriously suggest she and Harry are using Archie and Lilibet to blackmail the King to get what they want. As far as Meghan's concerned, that’s twisted thinking and completely beneath her,” added the source.