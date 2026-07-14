Crown Princess Victoria turns 49 as Sweden stages spectacular birthday tribute

Crown Princess Victoria is celebrating her special day.
The future queen has turned 49, and Sweden is set to celebrate her birthday in a grand style as the Royal Family unveiled the schedule for the day’s festivities.
Taking to Instagram the palace shared, “Today, HRH The Crown Princess turns 49. According to tradition, the Crown Princess celebrates her birthday on Öland.”
Sharing the details of Victoria’s birthday celebration, the Royals noted that the future queen will receive congratulations from the public outside Solliden Castle at 3:50 p.m.
“At 4:00 PM, the Crown Princess and her family will ride in a motorcade through Borgholm,” they continued, adding, “At 5:00 PM, the Crown Princess and the Royal Family will attend the Victoria Concert in the Borgholm Castle Ruins. In connection with the concert, the Crown Princess will present the Victoria Prize to cross-country skier Frida Karlsson.”
It was also shared that at 6:30 p.m. The Victoria Concert will be aired and during the broadcast, funds will be collected for Radiohjälpen's Crown Princess Victoria's Fund.
Radiohjälpen's Crown Princess Victoria's Fund is a Swedish charitable initiative founded in 1997 on Victoria’s 20th birthday. It supports children and young people with disabilities or chronic illnesses.
“The Crown Princess's birthday is a public flag day. The birthday is also an official salute day. The Swedish Armed Forces will therefore fire a 21-gun salute for the Crown Princess from salute stations in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Karlskrona, Boden and Härnösand at 12:00,” the statement concluded.
About Crown Princess Victoria
Born on July 14, 1977, Crown Princess Victoria is the heir apparent to the Swedish throne as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
If she ascends to the throne as expected, Victoria will become the first queen regnant of Sweden since 1720.