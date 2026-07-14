Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 7 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry's unexpected introduction during UK trip raises eyebrows

The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell remark during his recent UK trip

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 7 minutes ago
Prince Harrys unexpected introduction during UK trip raises eyebrows
Prince Harry's unexpected introduction during UK trip raises eyebrows

Prince Harry has sparked fresh discussion after referring to himself as the "Prince of England" during a recent podcast appearance.

The Duke of Sussex made the remark during an appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, hosted by former England rugby star Joe Marler, who interviews a range of celebrity guests in a relaxed setting.

When questioned about his profession, Harry responded: "Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don't know. What do you want?"

He ultimately settled on the title "Duke".

The podcast appearance comes six years after Harry and Meghan moved to California following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Recorded at Kennington Podcast Studios in London, the podcast sees Marler take on the role of an unconventional pseudo-psychologist, putting guests through candid questions and light-hearted personality tests.

Harry introduced himself by his full name: "Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex."

During the conversation, Marler referred to Harry as the "inventor" of the Invictus Games, prompting the Duke to quickly correct him, saying he was the event's "founder."

The recording later featured Harry's close friend JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marines Commando and Invictus Games gold medallist.

"So glad you're here. It's been weird," Harry told his companion upon his arrival.

Prince Harry UK trip

Prince Harrys unexpected introduction during UK trip raises eyebrows

The episode was recorded during Harry's recent UK visit, where he took part in promotional events for the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, the adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Meghan did not join the public engagements, with reports linking her absence to ongoing security concerns and legal matters.

King Charles, Prince Harry meetup

During the visit, the Sussex family did gather privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on Friday afternoon.

Prince Harrys unexpected introduction during UK trip raises eyebrows

The reunion marked the first occasion Charles had seen his grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Meghan Markle reacts after Archie, Lilibet dragged in 'ugly narrative' pushed by Palace
Meghan Markle reacts after Archie, Lilibet dragged in 'ugly narrative' pushed by Palace
Norway's Crown Prince surprises football team with special welcome, leaving fans amazed
Norway's Crown Prince surprises football team with special welcome, leaving fans amazed
Princess Margaret's grandson makes surprise engagement announcement, breaking tradition
Princess Margaret's grandson makes surprise engagement announcement, breaking tradition
Princess Diana brother shares first surprising photo after Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit
Princess Diana brother shares first surprising photo after Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit
Princess Anne embarks on high-profile visit to South Korea as part of Asia tour
Princess Anne embarks on high-profile visit to South Korea as part of Asia tour
Prince Harry’s team reacts as Meghan Markle pulls out of major event last-minute
Prince Harry’s team reacts as Meghan Markle pulls out of major event last-minute
Royal Family shares King Charles first exciting update after Harry, Meghan US return
Royal Family shares King Charles first exciting update after Harry, Meghan US return
Prince William blasts Harry, Meghan’s ‘calculated’ stunt: ‘toying with King’s emotions’
Prince William blasts Harry, Meghan’s ‘calculated’ stunt: ‘toying with King’s emotions’
Palace releases King’s poignant statement ahead of high-profile overseas visit
Palace releases King’s poignant statement ahead of high-profile overseas visit
King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion
King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion
Meghan Markle makes major announcement after 'disappointing' UK trip with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle makes major announcement after 'disappointing' UK trip with Prince Harry
Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details
Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details

Popular News

Caitlin Clark hypes Sophie Cunningham after surprise UFC Octagon appearance

Caitlin Clark hypes Sophie Cunningham after surprise UFC Octagon appearance
3 hours ago
Paul Wesley marries Natalie Kuckenburg: Inside 'The Vampire Diaries' star's intimate wedding

Paul Wesley marries Natalie Kuckenburg: Inside 'The Vampire Diaries' star's intimate wedding

2 hours ago
Maine ICE shooting: DHS speaks out after Colombian motorist killed

Maine ICE shooting: DHS speaks out after Colombian motorist killed

4 hours ago