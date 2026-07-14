Prince Harry's unexpected introduction during UK trip raises eyebrows

Prince Harry has sparked fresh discussion after referring to himself as the "Prince of England" during a recent podcast appearance.
The Duke of Sussex made the remark during an appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, hosted by former England rugby star Joe Marler, who interviews a range of celebrity guests in a relaxed setting.
When questioned about his profession, Harry responded: "Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don't know. What do you want?"
He ultimately settled on the title "Duke".
The podcast appearance comes six years after Harry and Meghan moved to California following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.
Recorded at Kennington Podcast Studios in London, the podcast sees Marler take on the role of an unconventional pseudo-psychologist, putting guests through candid questions and light-hearted personality tests.
Harry introduced himself by his full name: "Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex."
During the conversation, Marler referred to Harry as the "inventor" of the Invictus Games, prompting the Duke to quickly correct him, saying he was the event's "founder."
The recording later featured Harry's close friend JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marines Commando and Invictus Games gold medallist.
"So glad you're here. It's been weird," Harry told his companion upon his arrival.
Prince Harry UK trip
The episode was recorded during Harry's recent UK visit, where he took part in promotional events for the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, the adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
Meghan did not join the public engagements, with reports linking her absence to ongoing security concerns and legal matters.
King Charles, Prince Harry meetup
During the visit, the Sussex family did gather privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on Friday afternoon.
The reunion marked the first occasion Charles had seen his grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.