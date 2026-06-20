Alia Bhatt joins Sharvari for big launch of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' S2 

Alia Bhatt and her Alpha co-star, Sharvari, set to bring star power to Samay Raina's upcoming launch of India's Got Latent season 2.
To note, the controversial season 1 was banned by the Indian government last year for airing explicit and bizarre content by the infamous comedian.
Now, Samay has geared up to kick off the new season, and Alia and Sharvari will be among his first guests.
The stand-up comedian and YouTuber will debut the first episode of India's Got Latent on June 20th, available to stream on Netflix and YouTube.
Netflix has also confirmed that Samay is working on an all-new stand-up comedy special that will be released exclusively on the platform.
India's Got Latent season 2 will exclusively premiere on YouTube and Netflix on the same duration and day, for the first time in history.
During their special guest appearance, Alia and Sharvari will promote their highly anticipated movie, Alpha.
What was India's Got Latent controversy?
For those unaware, the initial season of India's Got Latent was abruptly pulled from YouTube after a major controversy caused by his guests on the show.
At the time, Ranveer Allahbadia made explicit remarks that appeared to be the show’s last episode, sparking widespread backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs and legal challenges for the guests, including Ashish Chanchalani and Apoorva Mukhija.
However, Samay Raina is set to make a powerful comeback despite the harsh media scrutiny he faced last year.