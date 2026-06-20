Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Alia Bhatt joins Sharvari for big launch of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' S2

Samay Raina set to make powerful return with the second season of 'India's Got Latent'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt joins Sharvari for big launch of Samay Rainas Indias Got Latent S2
Alia Bhatt joins Sharvari for big launch of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' S2 

Alia Bhatt and her Alpha co-star, Sharvari, set to bring star power to Samay Raina's upcoming launch of India's Got Latent season 2

To note, the controversial season 1 was banned by the Indian government last year for airing explicit and bizarre content by the infamous comedian.

Now, Samay has geared up to kick off the new season, and Alia and Sharvari will be among his first guests.

The stand-up comedian and YouTuber will debut the first episode of India's Got Latent on June 20th, available to stream on Netflix and YouTube.

Netflix has also confirmed that Samay is working on an all-new stand-up comedy special that will be released exclusively on the platform.

India's Got Latent season 2 will exclusively premiere on YouTube and Netflix on the same duration and day, for the first time in history.

P.C. Samay Raina/Instagram Stories
P.C. Samay Raina/Instagram Stories 

During their special guest appearance, Alia and Sharvari will promote their highly anticipated movie, Alpha.

What was India's Got Latent controversy? 

For those unaware, the initial season of India's Got Latent was abruptly pulled from YouTube after a major controversy caused by his guests on the show.

At the time, Ranveer Allahbadia made explicit remarks that appeared to be the show’s last episode, sparking widespread backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs and legal challenges for the guests, including Ashish Chanchalani and Apoorva Mukhija.

However, Samay Raina is set to make a powerful comeback despite the harsh media scrutiny he faced last year. 

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz
Shraddha Kapoor to bring forgotten Lavani legend to life in new film ‘Eetha’
Shraddha Kapoor to bring forgotten Lavani legend to life in new film ‘Eetha’
Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about 'Jab We Met' years later
Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about 'Jab We Met' years later
Salman Khan legal notice row escalates as 'Kala Hiran' director responds fiercely
Salman Khan legal notice row escalates as 'Kala Hiran' director responds fiercely
Ranveer Singh quietly disappears from media amid ‘Don 3’ controversy
Ranveer Singh quietly disappears from media amid ‘Don 3’ controversy
Shah Rukh Khan’s generous move helps Marathi film ‘Deool Band 2’ become a blockbuster
Shah Rukh Khan’s generous move helps Marathi film ‘Deool Band 2’ become a blockbuster
Sara Ali Khan creates stir after meeting THIS Hollywood celebrity at Royal Ascot
Sara Ali Khan creates stir after meeting THIS Hollywood celebrity at Royal Ascot
Atif Aslam announces first studio album after 18 years: Title, release date
Atif Aslam announces first studio album after 18 years: Title, release date
Kareena Kapoor announces release date for new film ‘Daayra, drops sneak peeks
Kareena Kapoor announces release date for new film ‘Daayra, drops sneak peeks
Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar to join forces for first-ever film collab in two-part historical epic
Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar to join forces for first-ever film collab in two-part historical epic
Badshah reunites with Reet Talwar after six years for special new song
Badshah reunites with Reet Talwar after six years for special new song
Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' trailer teases action-packed origins and star-studded cameo
Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' trailer teases action-packed origins and star-studded cameo

Popular News

Roblox Devil Hunter codes for June 2026 to enjoy exhilarating gifts

Roblox Devil Hunter codes for June 2026 to enjoy exhilarating gifts

40 minutes ago
Pakistan intensifies mediation efforts as Mohsin Naqvi Travels to Tehran

Pakistan intensifies mediation efforts as Mohsin Naqvi Travels to Tehran

an hour ago
King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week

King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week
2 hours ago