Shraddha Kapoor to bring forgotten Lavani legend to life in new film ‘Eetha’

Shraddha Kapoor is set to make a grand big-screen comeback with a jaw-dropping new project.
Two years after the release of her hit movie Stree 2, the Indian actress is gearing up to take on the cinemas with her upcoming biographical drama film, Eetha.
In the upcoming movie, Kapoor will bring the legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar to life.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha teaser was screened exclusively in theatres alongside Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor.
The 2 minutes and 18 seconds teaser begins with an audience eagerly demanding a performance from a dancer named Eetha. However, instead of a usual heroic introduction, Shraddha Kapoor’s entry comes with an unexpected twist that instantly catches attention.
Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?
Known as the “Tamasha Samradini” (Queen of Tamasha), Vithabai Narayangaonkar was a Marathi folk artist who dedicated her life to Lavani and Tamasha despite social challenges.
The artist’s devotion to her craft was legendary, with a famous incident showing her performing on stage even after delivering her baby backstage.
Eetha explores Narayangaonkar’s five-decade journey, highlighting her struggles, passion, and contribution to preserving folk heritage.
Eetha cast:
Shraddha Kapoor-led Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav.
Eetha release date:
Eetha is set to release in cinemas on August 28, 2026.