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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuels pregnancy buzz months after marriage with Raj Nidimoru

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in December last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuels pregnancy buzz months after marriage with Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuels pregnancy buzz months after marriage with Raj Nidimoru  

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grabbed headlines after her latest appearance with Raj Nidimoru.

The renowned South Indian actress, who is currently promoting her new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, sparked pregnancy buzz just a few months after her marriage to her husband.

To celebrate the success of her adventure drama, Samantha was spotted at the event, where she was seen cutting a cake and posing for photographs.

As the public appearance went viral on social media, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice her baby bump as she was wearing a fitted white t-shirt, with one noting, "Wow, congratulations. She is pregnant."

"Yes, finally got tripled. She‘s pregnant. It is visible clearly. So happy for her. Just tears are rolling in my eyes right now," another commented.

While a third asked, "Is she pregnant?" 

So far, no official statement has been made by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru.

It is pertinent to note that the couple exchanged the marital vows in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at Sguru‘s Isha Yoga Centre in Quimbad.

Before walking the aisle with Raj nearly six months ago, Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya. The pair called it quits in 2021 after four years of marriage.   

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