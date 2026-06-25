Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces major career move as she finally confirms pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are set to welcome a new member in their small family.
Amid the swirling rumors of her pregnancy, the Indian actress finally confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband after tying the knot in December 2025.
At the Thank You Meet for her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 24, the Theri actress also announced a major update about her career while speaking to the media as she confirmed pregnancy.
The actress announced that she would be stepping away from work for some time and will take maternity leaves.
“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” said Samantha.
She added, “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. But I am very happy.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru:
The Kushi actress first met director Raj Nidimoru while working together on The Family Man Season 2. They later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Speculation about their romance grew when the couple was spotted spending time together publicly.
On December 1, 2025, Samantha and Raj tied the knot in an intimate, tradiitonal ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, which was attended by their close family and friends.
As per reports, the wedding had a limited guest list, with around 30 attendees.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first marriage:
Prior to her wedding with Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to actor Naga Chaitanya and the pair were one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the South Indian Film industry.
Love sparked between the two while working together on the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave and they got married in October 2017 in a lavish destination wedding in Goa.
The two-day wedding, which included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies honoring the their different religious backgrounds, was attended by their close family, friends, and several celebrities from the film industry.
However, four years after exchanging vows, Samantha and Naga announced their separation through social media, sharing that they decided to part ways after much consideration and requested privacy at the time.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram
Maa Inti Bangaaram, released on June 19, 2026, is an Indian Telugu-language action comedy drama film that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Anand, and Sri Lakshmi.
As per IMDb, the movie’s storyline reads, “Through both her moments of fear and bravery, a woman discovers that embracing her vulnerabilities is as vital to her inner strength as facing challenges head-on.”
Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram made a strong debut at global box office in its opening weekend by grossing ₹50 crore, including ₹32.69 crore domestic collection.
After the first Monday, the total worldwide gross was ₹46.04 crore.