Taylor Swift honors Alan Jackson with special tribute at his farewell concert

Legends honoring legends!
On Saturday, June 27, country music legend Alan Jackson made the music industry and fans emotional by performing the last concert of his touring career.
The 67-year-old American singer-songwriter performed a thrilling, sold-out show, Alan Jackson: Last Call – The Finale, at Nissan Stadium over the weekend.
At Jackson’s final concert, several country music stars, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson, paid him heartfelt tributes, sharing the stories about how his music impacted them.
Among those who paid Alan Jackson special tributes was the global pop icon Taylor Swift.
At the show, the Eras Tour hitmaker honored The Older I Get crooner’s legacy with a special video message that played on the screen at the stadium.
“I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have treated me and the other artists and writers with just such support and encouragement over the years and I am so excited for you and your show because I just appreciate you so much,” Swift can be seen saying in the clip.
However, the audience was not thrilled to see the Blank Space songstress’s tribute and expressed their disapproval with a valiant roar of boos as soon as the video message flashed on the screen.
Fans’ reactions to Taylor Swift being booed by audience at Alan Jackson show
Shortly after Taylor Swift’s video message began making rounds on social media, users called out the “absolutely ridiculous” behavior of the audience.
“Why would they boo her? That’s disappointing,” wrote one, while another stated, “I was there and was so sad when they booed her.”
A third added, "The booing is absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for! So sick of hearing how much people hate her for no reason."
Alan Jackson delivers heartfelt speech during his final concert
Amidst the crowd’s loud cheer, Alan Jackson delivered a heartfelt speech during his final concert, stating, "Thank you guys so much. I’m Alan Jackson, it’s good to see you all. These nice things people said, it's just completely overwhelming. It just makes me wanna tear up a little bit.”
He continued, "I'll be honest with you, I so appreciate all y'all being here tonight, and all the artists that gave you their time to come here tonight and sing some songs.”
The legendary singer lightened the mood by saying that he did not want to dwell on his last performances, adding that the earlier tributes made him feel “a bit like a funeral and he was up in heaven watching all the stars sing his songs.”
"I put one of the lines in my songs: 'I'm just a singer of simple songs,' and that's exactly what I am," Jackson said, explaining he's dedicated his career to writing tunes about "life, love and drinking. And it's just been a crazy life, crazy career. And been so blessed, as my momma would say."
He concluded by noting, "I just want to thank everybody, all these fans from all over the world, for listening to my music for all these years ... I've played several thousand shows here, and y’all have always been so nice, so respectful."
Why is Alan Jackson retiring?
Alan Jackson announced his retirement from touring last year in May 2025 during the final show of his Last Call: One More for the Road tour at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.
His decision to step away from performing shows comes due to his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease – a “disease that causes smaller, weaker muscles and also may cause trouble walking, and loss of feeling in the legs and feet,” as per Mayo Clinic.
The disease, which runs in Jackson’s family, has affected his movement and balance. While it is not usually life-threatening, it gradually causes muscle weakness and numbness in the hands and feet.