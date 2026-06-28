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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
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King Charles says 'return home with pride' in new message amid Prince Harry reunion buzz

Royal Family issues new statement on behalf of King Charles amid Prince Harry's UK return

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
King Charles says return home with pride in new message amid Prince Harry reunion buzz
King Charles says 'return home with pride' in new message amid Prince Harry reunion buzz

King Charles has issued a new message as Prince Harry's reunion nears!

On Sunday, June 28th, the official Instagram account of His Majesty released a statement in which the monarch encouraged Scotland’s football team after they were eliminated from the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"To the players, outgoing manager and support staff of Scotland's football team. I would like to offer you my sincere commiseration on exiting the World Cup," the 78-year-old King’s office said.

The Buckingham Palace continued the message, stating, "While I know what a huge disappointment this will be – just as it is for New Zealand, who didn’t make it through this time and have my similar sympathies."

"I hope you may be able to return home with proud hearts for the joy you have given to so many in having qualified for the first time in over 25 years," the father of two noted.

P.C. Royal Family/Insta
P.C. Royal Family/Insta

He also raised his concerns about the "traditional sporting rivalries" and extended his heartiest wishes to the remaining teams, including England, Australia, and Canada, on behalf of his life partner, Queen Camilla.

King Charles's message for Prince Harry?

This message seemingly echoed the monarch's enthusiasm after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had accepted the King's royal accommodation for their much-awaited return to the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to travel to the duke's homeland for the first time alongside their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last travel to UK?

Notably, this visit marked their first since they attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

This time, Harry and Meghan will bring their children, who have never met their cancer-stricken grandfather since he took over the throne.

Ahead of their return to the UK, Queen Camilla’s husband also offered royal accommodation to this estranged son and daughter-in-law, who moved to the United States of America in 2020 after stepping down from their senior working roles.

King Charles' offer to Harry and Meghan Markle before their UK trip:

However, over the weekend, it has been speculated that the couple has accepted King Charles’ offer as they will be travelling to London with their two kids.

When did Prince Harry last meet King Charles?

Last year, Prince Harry quietly met his father at Clarence House after years of estrangement.

The youngest son of Charles, whom he shares with his late ex-wife, Princess Diana, is also not on speaking terms with his only sibling, who is currently second in line to the British throne.

Inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK tour:

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be travelling to the United Kingdom to participate in a series of engagements surrounding the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham.

During their trip, they are expected to make separate appearances for charities he supports, including WellChild and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

About Prince Harry's motive behind the Invictus Games:

To note, Prince Harry officially founded the Invictus Games in 2014, aiming to create the international sporting event after attending the US Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013.

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