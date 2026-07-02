Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Popular songs where she hinted at marriage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to celebrate their highly anticipated wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, as per a law enforcement official.
Official confirms Taylor Swift's wedding plans
As reported by the Associated Press, the festivities will kick off with a rehearsal dinner scheduled for Thursday night, July 2, with the actual ceremony taking place a day later.
The preparations for pop culture's royal wedding have been making headlines in recent weeks after it was reported that the ceremony will take place over the 4th of July weekend at MSG.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani says city is 'prepared' for Taylor Swift wedding
On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hinted at Taylor Swift's wedding, as he shared that a permit had been filed for a "large event" at Madison Square Garden.
"We are fully prepared," he said. "There isn't anything to share beyond that."
Previously it was reported that the crew had been spotted unloading equipment from trucks outside the Manhattan arena.
Amid extreme secrecy, the pair have also made their guests sign NDAs and fired a worker for allegedly attempting to take a snap of the wedding decor, a large fairy-tale castle, that is reportedly under construction at MSG.
Taylor Swift referencing marriage in her songs
With her fairy-tale wedding just around the corner, here's a look down at Taylor Swift's career, where she never shied away from showcasing her desire to be a bride.
Eldest Daughter [2025]
In her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift made a heartfelt confession about her desire to marry, singing, "When I said I don't believe in marriage, that was a lie."
Fresh Out the Slammer [2024]
From The Tortured Poets Department, the track Fresh Out the Slammer's lyrics read, "Here, at the park where we used to sit on children's swings, wearing imaginary rings."
The song highlights the fantasies of marriage from young years.
Timeless [2023]
Marriage and soulmates are recurring themes in Speak Now (Taylor's Version) song titled Timeless, where the pop icon sings about a romance that transcends time.
"Even if we'd met on a crowded street in 1944, you still would've been mine."
Lavender Haze [2022]
In her Midnights song, Taylor underscores people's obsession with someone else's love life, as she sings, "All they keep asking me is if I'm gonna be your bride."
We Were Happy [2021]
A vault track from 2021's Fearless (Taylor’s Version) features the lyrics, "No one could touch the way we laughed in the dark / Talkin’ ’bout your daddy’s farm and you were gonna marry me."
Paper Ring [2019]
In one of the most romantic tracks from Taylor Swift's career, the 2019 lyrics read, "I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings."
The heartfelt song explores engagement and eternal love, with her ultimately choosing love over wealth and expensive rings.
Starlight [2012]
Inspired by the teenage romance of Ethel Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, narrating a 1940s summer romance, the song from Taylor's album Red goes, "Ooh, ooh we could get married... Have ten kids and teach 'em how to dream."
Speak Now [2010]
The entirety of this song takes place at a wedding, with mentions of a church, bride, groom and vows.
The lyrics include the line, "Speak now or forever hold your peace."
Fifteen [2008]
In the second track on Taylor's second studio album, the singer looks back on her friendship and younger years, exploring the gut-wrenching lessons we learn from first loves. "Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday," she sings.
Love Story [2008]
Taylor Swift gave Romeo & Juliet a happy ending in her version of the tale in her iconic track Love Story.
The lyrics read, "Marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone, I love you and that’s all I really know / I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress / It’s a love story, baby, just say ‘Yes'."
Mary's Song [2006]
One of fans' favourite tracks, the song, inspired by her neighbours' romance, references childhood sweethearts and raising a family together.
"Take me back to the time when we walked down the aisle / Our whole town came and our mamas cried / You said, ‘I do,’ and I did, too."
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26th, 2025, sharing dreamy snaps from their proposal on their Instagram accounts.