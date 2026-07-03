Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding festivities kick off with celebrity arrivals in NYC

As excitement builds ahead of the reported wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, New York City has become a hotspot for celebrity arrivals, with close friends, family members and NFL stars descending on the Big Apple.
In recent days, friends and family have gathered in New York City ahead of the couple's rumored wedding.
As per PEOPLE, it is confirmed that several guests have been seen around the city.
Taylor Swift friends in NYC
Selena Gomez showed her support for longtime friend Taylor Swift by attending her and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner in New York City on July 2.
The Single Soon songstress shared an Instagram Stories video of herself applying Rare Beauty lipstick, completing her sleek look with diamond earrings and a matching ring.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also spotted with their family in Lake Placid on July 2.
The couple cheered on their 6-year-old daughter, Betty, at a horse show in Lake Placid, nearly 300 miles from Swift's wedding festivities, where she earned first- and second-place finishes.
Among the bride's guests spotted in the city were Camila Cabello, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ashley Avignone.
Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones all attended the night's event.
Guests began arriving earlier this week, with Ed Sheeran and Aaron Dessner spotted dining in upstate New York on June 30.
Sportscasters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews also traveled to the city for the celebration.
Sabrina Carpenter was spotted dining with friends at Emmett's on Grove in New York City's West Village.
Travis Kelce’s friend at MSG wedding
The reported wedding venue, Madison Square Garden, has drawn a host of NFL stars and guests to nearby hotels, including Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, former NFL player Beau Allen, Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and fiancée Ana Demmer, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, and retired tight end Greg Olsen.
Travis Kelce’s family at wedding venue
The groom's mother, Donna Kelce and her brother, Don Blalock, arrived in New York City on Thursday.
Kelce's cousins Zachary Jamison and his wife, Gabrielle, and Tanner Corum and his wife, Samantha also posted glimpses of their journey on Instagram.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
According to The New York Times, the festivities reportedly featured a 100-person event on July 2 and a larger celebration the following day.
The popstar and NFL player's wedding comes nearly a year after they announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025.