Lewis Hamilton pokes fun at Kim Kardashian as he makes rare comments during fan event

Lewis Hamilton is all smiles when it’s about his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.
The F1 racing driver is all set to make history at the upcoming British Grand Prix event as he continues to win in life, be it personal or professional.
During the fan event, Hamilton, 41, gushed over his current love interest while speaking onstage at Silverstone.
He was asked by the broadcaster, David Croft, about his “on the track and off the track” life with the multi-hyphenate, whom he has been dating since the start of this year.
A heartfelt mention of Kim Kardashian
“Lewis, on the track and off the track, you are a much happier man this year, and for everyone here, that is great to see,” the reporter asked, leaving fans to scream in the background.
David later made it clear, as he directly asked, “Is that because it’s a fast car or a new girlfriend?”
To which the Formula 1 driver responded with a smirk, “Yeah, that’s a good one.”
Another host teased, “You know why he’s asking? He just needs to know if Kimi needs two towels or not,” referencing Kim Kardashian’s lighthearted incident with Hamilton’s fellow driver, Kimi Antonelli.
Kim Kardashian attend Monaco Grand Prix
For those unaware, the SKIMS founder accidentally exchanged her towel with Kimi Antonelli during the Monaco Grand Prix, then she later sent the athlete a brand-new towel for the unexpected mix-up.
Hamilton also expressed his gratitude to Kardashian on the side, for bringing charm and luck into his life through the relationship.
The Ferrari driver also thanked his team, saying, “Once you spend a year with this team, Ferrari is still the most iconic team of all time, and they've had a difficult period of time.”
“And of course, of course, it’s Kim,” he gushed.
This update came after Kim Kardashian attended her first Grand Prix in Monaco alongside her sister, Khloé Kardashian.