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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Ice Spice, Tobey Maguire spark romance buzz after kissing at star-studded party

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire were spotted at Michael Rubin's annual White Party

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Ice Spice, Tobey Maguire spark romance buzz after kissing at star-studded party
Ice Spice, Tobey Maguire spark romance buzz after kissing at star-studded party

Rapper Ice Spice and actor Tobey Maguire sparked romance speculation after they were reportedly spotted kissing at a star-studded party.

On Wednesday, the duo were spotted at Michael Rubin's annual White Party, where intimate photos of them later went viral on social media.

The photos, seemingly taken through partially open blinds from outside the home.

One image captures Maguire standing beside the Barbie World singer, while another appears to show the pair kissing.


Maguire rose to fame as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films and later returned as the beloved superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Viral pictures spark buzz online

Soon after the pictures went viral the social media users were surprised about the pairing, but some others shared an expectant reaction with memes.

A user on X wrote, “This is such a random pair, but Tobey is known for dating younger girls. I remember he was spotted with Lily Chee at Rubin's 2024 All White Party.”

A fan shared a meme inspired by Maguire's famous Spider-Man kiss, digitally swapping Mary Jane for Ice Spice.

The picture was captioned, “This was not on my 2026 bingo card.”

Another noted, “Ice Spice kissing Tobey is the most random collab since his last flop movie. Who paid for this PR stunt?”

Mishka Silva and Tobey Maguire romance

Ice Spice, Tobey Maguire spark romance buzz after kissing at star-studded party

The scenario unfolded after Maguire and Mishka Silva were spotted sitting in a box with other celebrities at the Super Bowl a few months ago.

Silva posted a candid Instagram Stories photo featuring herself and hinting at her close relationship with Maguire.

Maguire was previously married to the prominent jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 48, but the two separated back in 2016.

Ice Spice past romance

Ice Spice, Tobey Maguire spark romance buzz after kissing at star-studded party

Previously, the rapper dated NFL star Sauce Gardner in 2025 and was romantically linked to rapper Central Cee in 2024, though both said they were just friends.

Early in her career, she was also rumored to be dating producer RiotUSA.

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