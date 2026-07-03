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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Celine Dion drops 'Hello, Sorry, Thank You' music video before Paris tour: Watch

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer releases new track, 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci' on Friday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Celine Dion drops Hello, Sorry, Thank You music video before Paris tour
Celine Dion drops 'Hello, Sorry, Thank You' music video before Paris tour

Celine Dion is ready to say Hello, Sorry and Thank You in her newly released song, Pardon Bonjour, Merci!

The Oscar-winning singer has released her official first track of the year, Hello Sorry and Thank You, after a brief musical hiatus.

On July 3rd, Dion turned to her Instagram account to share the music video of the new track, with her 11.2 million followers.

Celine Dion releases new song

“The official music video for Hello, Sorry, Thank You is out now! Link in bio to check it out,” she wrote beside the new post.

Notably, the original name of the song is Pardon, Bonjour, Merci, the French-language single, which she dropped a year after the release of her first comeback single Dansons, last year.

Powerful return to music

In April 2025, Dion made her triumphant return to the stage with the Grand opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as she spent years away from the stage after her Courage World Tour was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.

She also launched the new track in April, which marked her first.

Fans' reaction

As the new French-language song gained popularity on social media, several fans flocked to the comment section to gush over the singer for her new rendition.

One fan noted, “Love you, Sister! True inspiration, bravo.”

“On repeat @celinedion at full volume what a voice !” another said.

While a third remarked, “Wish can come with English subtitles.”

Upcoming Paris residency

This update came a few months before Celine Dion returns to the stage with her upcoming Paris residency shows.

On her 58th birthday in March, the My Heart Will Go On singer announced a new five-week concert residency at Paris La Défense Arena in September and October 2026.

These concerts will mark her first major live appearance since cancelling her Courage World Tour on May 26th in 2023.

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