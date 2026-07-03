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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Madonna debuts new album ‘Confessions II,’ honours family, disses ex-husband

'Confessions II' debuts on Friday during a launch party in London

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago


Madonna has debuted her much-awaited album, Confessions II, in the most unique style ever!

The Material Girl crooner has officially launched her new musical collection on Friday, July 3rd, which fans have been eagerly waiting for.

However, Madonna has opted to release her new dissing tracks through a launch party in London with surprise DJs beside her.

Launch Party

Hello magazine shared that the Queen of Pop took to the decks with Stuart Price and Lourdes for an unforgettable night in the United Kingdom.

Madonna’s new album was centred around the online whispers even before its release, which typically mean nothing but somehow wondering fans now as most of them are convinced that the legendary singer’s new collection is full of honours and snubs.

Confessions II all tracks

The new album features 16 songs on its standard release, including Bizarre, Fragile, My Sins Are My Saviour ft. Stromae, Read My Lips ft. Feid, Betrayal, Love Without Words, L.E.S. Girl, One Step Away, The Test ft. Lola Leon, Bring Your Love ft. Sabrina Carpenter, I Feel So Free, School, Love Sensation, Danceteria, Everything and Good For The Soul.

Madonna debuts new album ‘Confessions II,’ honours family, disses ex-husband

Madonna honours late stepmom in new song?

As the new tracks gained traction, several fans are convinced that Madonna has honoured her late stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone in her song, Bizarre.

Who Joan Clare Ciccone and how she died?

To note, Joan has helped raise the Frozen singer, after the death of her biological mother. Her stepmother passed away at the age of 81 in September 2022, after a brief battle with aggressive cancer.

Now, years after her tragic death, Madonna honoured in new song, as she sang the lyrics, “This is a story of betrayal / You couldn’t see your fall from grace / So take the hammer, hit the nail / You’ll never take my mother’s place.”

Dissing track for ex-husband Sean Penn

She also reportedly dissed her ex-husband, Sean Penn, in the same track she honoured her mother in.

While the Grammy winner didn’t specifically name the actor in her song, she croons about a Hollywood hotshot with “deep blue eyes” being the “perfect prize.”

“He drove way too fast / Shelby Cobra, wasn’t meant to last,” she seemingly threw a shade while referencing when she gifted Sean a sports car during their marriage in 1985.

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