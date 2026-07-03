Taylor Swift's A-list pals arrive in New York: When is pop icon getting married?

Amid intense buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding and the preparations going on in Madison Square Garden, A-list friends of the pop icon have started arriving in New York.
Celebrities including Graham Norton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were spotted arriving in New York ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony.
Graham was photographed with his husband Jono McLeod at JFK Airport, while Phoebe was also seen separately.
Is Graham Norton invited to Taylor Swift's wedding?
During an appearance on Graham Norton's BBC show last year, when asked about the wedding, Taylor Swift said, "Oh, you'll know. I was going to invite you to it," following which the host appeared in the music video for her hit track Opalite.
The Fleabag star was also seen in the city ahead of Taylor's special day.
While the exact guest list, with over 1,000 guests, is unknown, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor are often seen in the same social circles.
She attended Taylor's Eras Tour in London in 2024 and hosted Saturday Night Live in 2019 when the Blank Space hitmaker was the musical guest.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list
It was also reported that the New York Knicks' starting lineup, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, have also received wedding invites to the Friday ceremony; however, it was not confirmed whether the basketball players accepted the invite.
The Knicks starting five would be joining Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Mariska Hargitay, Suki Waterhouse, and several of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates, who reportedly have booked hotel rooms nearby, for the multiday celebrations.
When is Taylor Swift getting married?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly scheduled for Friday, July 3 at Madison Square Garden, following a rehearsal dinner on Thursday.
Taylor Swift's wedding preparations in New York
Dora Pekec, a spokesperson for the New York City mayor's office, informed the BBC that a permit was filed in early June to close roads during the July 4th weekend.
Before the permit was applied, multiple outlets speculated that Madison Square Garden, which held multiple sports events and concerts, would be used as a venue for the wedding.
However, it has not been confirmed whether the area will be used for the wedding or for just a celebration linked to the nuptials.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani hints at Taylor Swift's wedding
At a press conference on Wednesday, New York's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said in response to a question about the wedding, "We are fully prepared, there isn't anything to share beyond that."
In a post on social media giving advice about dealing with the heatwave in the city, Mamdani told residents to stay cool, "especially if you're (hypothetically) having your wedding at MSG this weekend".
Madison Square Garden, with its guarded entrances, secure garage, and lack of windows, is expected to provide privacy for the couple and their guests, shielding them from photographers and drones.
Is this the first celebrity wedding in MSG?
Taylor Swift's possible wedding at MSG is not the first time a star has tied the knot in the iconic arena.
The Love Story crooner's wedding could become the first wedding at MSG since funk star Sly Stone married actress Kathy Silva in 1974.